Cheryle Barnes
LONGVIEW — Cheryle Ann McClenny Barnes (70) of Longview, Texas, formerly from Perryton, TX met her Savior face-to face on Sunday morning, March 13, 2022 after an 11 year battle with breast cancer. Cheryle was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Weldon McClenny. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John Barnes, and children Jeremy (Erin) Barnes and Whitney (Ruedi) Schubarth, along with 9 adored grandchildren; sisters Suzy and Donna; and many friends and extended family. Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, April 9th at 11 AM at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview, TX with Visitation in the church foyer prior to the service from 10:30-11:00 AM.
