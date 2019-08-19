Chorsen France Day

Mr. Day will reunite in Heaven with his parents and brother Obie Butler Day Jr.
Chorsen married the love of his life, Katherine (Sugg) Day, on September 29, 1961 in Grand Prairie Texas. In 1974 they moved to Paris, Texas, before relocating again to Hallsville in 1980; at which time he started Day Plumbing as a master plumber. Mr. Day retired from Trinity Industries and relocated to Longview, where he lived until the time of his passing.
He served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division. He was an Evangelist and Gospel Bluegrass songwriter/musician; he played the guitar, banjo, and more. He was also very proud to be a 32nd degree Mason. Lastly, he was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan.
On the evening of August 16, 2019, Mr. Day went to be with the Lord surrounded by love from his family.
He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Annie Katherine Day; his daughters, Shuneda Sterrett and husband Russell, and Latrece Litscher and husband Paul of Riverside CA; grandsons, Russell Carson Sterrett, Austin Robert Sterrett and wife Tiffani; granddaughter, Lauren Litscher; great granddaughter Leah Sterrett; sister, Linda Day; cousin, Jack Day of Blackwell OK; nephew, Dan Day & family of Weatherford; as well as many other family members who he loved dearly.
His sense of humor and spiritual guidance will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
A special thank you to those who helped care for him during this last year, Trish Hansen of Hallsville, Lisa and the staff at Trinity Timbers, April and the team of Longview LifeCare Hospice.
The family will have a private service at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.