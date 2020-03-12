Chris Carpenter

Chris was born on December 19, 1963 in Longview, Texas to Douglas and Marlene Carpenter. He was a 1982 Kilgore High School graduate and member of First Baptist Church in Kilgore. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Radio Television Film from the University of Texas and went on to earn his Master of City and Regional Planning from the University of Texas. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree, he was employed as the Special Sections Editor at the Anchorage Times. While working on his Master’s degree he was employed as a Senior Planner for City of Southlake. He came back to his hometown of Kilgore he was employed as a Data Analyst for Community Healthcore and retired due to his illness.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Carpenter of Kilgore; son, Noah L. Carpenter and wife Maria of Alvarado, Texas, step-sons and step-daugther who he thought of as his own, Drew Matthews and wife Helen of Allen, Texas and Bryce Matthews and wife Chelsey of Texarkana, Texas and Melissa Matthews of Kilgore; parents, Douglas and Marlene Carpenter of Kilgore; sister, Jill Carpenter Lestage and husband Todd of Tyler; grandchildren, Isaiah Carpenter, Grayson Carpenter, Blake, Kamryn Matthews, Suttyn Matthews, Aiden Matthews, Aaron Matthews, Paisley Townsend and Brody Townsend numerous other loving family members.
He is preceded in death by his son, Nicholas Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Nehemiah Project 501 E. North St. Kilgore, TX 75662.
