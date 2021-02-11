Christene Taylor
Christene Taylor
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Christene Taylor will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Jordan Valley Memorial Park, Longview. Visitation will be held from 2:00- 5:00 PM Friday, February 12, 2021 at Stanmore Funeral Home.
Ms. Taylor passed away February 6, 2021. She was born in Hallsville December 17, 1926.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie B. Taylor Sr. and Odessa Carraway Taylor; one sister, Alma Taylor Lacy; Earnest Lacy (Brother in law); and Ramona Taylor (Daughter in law).
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Carl E. Taylor Sr of Longview; grandchildren, Nicole Perez of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Carl E. Taylor Jr of Houston, Marcus (Haylee) Taylor of Everett, WA, Jada K. Taylor of Longview, and Toria B. Christian of Longview; as well as one brother, Willie B. Taylor Jr of Longview; one special friend “Ms. Queenie” of Longview; her longtime companion and pet “Aniya” and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.