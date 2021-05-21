Christian Reed Roland
Christian Reed Roland
LONGVIEW — Christian passed away Friday May 7th in his home where he lived with his grandmother, Vivian Roland on Lake Cherokee.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lance Roland, and his grandfather, Roger Roland Christian was a caring, mild-mannered, young man whose main enjoyment was fishing. Christian is survived by his Grandmother, Vivian Roland, Great-uncle Don Roland Jr, Cousins Leigh Roland, Donnie Roland, Isaac, William, and Reagan. Great-Aunt Louise Kruse of Gladewater, Jodi and Traci Kruse, Cassidy.
A small service of family and friends will be held at Woodland Hills at Mason Creek at 12 pm on Saturday May 22nd.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.