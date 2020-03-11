Christie Henley Morgan

Christie was born on March 14, 1973, in Channelview, to Sammy Dean Henley, Sr. and Sharon Henley Tollett. She graduated from Kilgore High School in 1991. Christie was the owner of Safe Drill Inspection. She was baptized and united with Mobberly Baptist Church in 2019, she loved her church and faithfully attended there until her health declined. Christie loved to go fishing, shopping and traveling. Her friends, who named her “Henley”, were a very important part of her life and she enjoyed spending time with them. Christie’s family was the source of her strength and spending time with them, especially her grandbabies, was when she was happiest. Christie was devoted and involved mother, always attending their activities and cheering for them, being the loudest one in the crowd. Henley will be missed for her smile that lit up anywhere that she entered, love of life, always helping others and being the life of any gathering.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ashley Morgan Cox and her husband Ryan of Longview, Matthew Morgan of Longview, Michael Morgan of Houston, Mason Morgan of Longview; grandchildren, Dawson Morgan, Christian Morgan, Amelia Cox; mother, Sharon Tollett and her husband Jim of Tyler; father, Sammy Dean Henley, Sr and his wife Ethel of Jefferson; nephew, Garrett Henley of Hallsville; sister-in-law, Misty Henley Landers of Hallsville. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous friends whom she considered to be family, and other loving family members.
Christie was preceded in death by her brother, who met her upon her entry into Heaven, Sammy Dean Henley, Jr. Also, her paternal and maternal grandparents.
The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, 1617 Judson Rd., Longview, Tx 75601 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5 until 7:30 pm
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to The Hospice of East Texas in Tyler for their loving and compassionate care of Christie during the final days of her earthly journey. They also wish to thank all of the friends who provided support for them during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to The Hospice of East Texas at www.hospiceofeasttexas.org
Online condolences may be left at raderfuneralhome.com
