Christie Jo Freeman
WILMINGTON — Christie Downey Freeman, beloved wife of Edward Dean Freeman and mother of their son Cameron Joe William Freeman, on this day March 26, 2023 passed from this earth to be with her Lord in Heaven. Christie was born in Brownsville, Texas on October 5, 1963 to her parents Herbert Joe Downey and Doris Jean Downey. She spent most of her early life in Brownsville, Texas, but at one point lived a short time in Great Yarmouth, England, where her father was working on the oil platforms in the North Sea. She graduated from Hallsville High School in Hallsville, Texas. Christie’s family in Texas includes siblings Suzanne Downey, Rudy Downey and wife Cindy, Tim Downey, and her sister Cindy Zuniga. She worked most of her young life caring for children whether it was in a daycare facility, or for her nieces and nephews at home. She was a second mother to her nephews, Ben and Sean Downey, and to her nieces, Miranda Wilson, Mariah Zuniga and nephew Zachery Zuniga.
After Christie’s marriage to Edward Dean Freeman, they headed to Wilmington, arriving in time to join the Clewis Family Christmas Party already in progress at the home of Dean’s aunt and uncle. The Clewis family welcomed the happy couple to Wilmington with great festivity.
Christie and Dean lived for some years in Georgia near his mother, Joyce Clewis Freeman. It was great news when they announced the arrival of their beloved son, Cameron, who was born prematurely in Savanna, Georgia. Being a fighter, he survived against all odds, thrived and became the strong man he is now. Cameron was the sparkle in Christie’s eyes and was a tremendous addition to our extended family. Eventually, in order to be Dean’s mother who had returned to North Carolina from Georgia, the happy couple moved to North Carolina where they made their home in Southport.
When the family thinks about Christy, many of her attributes come alive in our hearts: her beautiful sparkling eyes, her contagious smile even when fighting illness, and her tender disposition. She was a loving and caring mother to Cameron and an amazing caregiver to her Husband Dean. With her huge smile came an oversized loving heart. Her life was filled with strength, joy and love, and it is how she will be remembered until we meet her in heaven.
Christie’s final resting place will be in Diana, Texas next to her beloved nephew, Zachary.
