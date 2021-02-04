Christine "Chris" Burgess
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Christine (“Chris”) Martin Burgess, a longtime resident of Longview, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, February 01, 2021, at the age of 97.
Chris was a homemaker who loved to cook for her family and friends. She always volunteered to cook and make sweet tea for her church family at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Longview where she was a member for over 60 years.
Chris loved life and loved all of her loyal friends. The Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers have truly lost a devoted fan, as well.
Chris was born November 12, 1923 in Toccoa, Georgia to the late, Emory Spear and Mae Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Burgess. She is survived by son, Gary Burgess and wife Nancy of Jacksonville, Arkansas, son Wayne Burgess and wife Janet of Liberty City, Texas, and one grandson Mark Burgess of Nixa, Missouri, and sisters-in-law Jeanette Martin of Seneca, South Carolina and Betty Smith of Martin, Georgia.
Rader Funeral Home of Longview is in charge of arrangements and a viewing will be allowed during normal business hours of 9 am to 5 pm. A graveside service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, located at 5000 W. Harrison Rd., Longview, Texas on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to thank all of her friends who visited several times each week and also brought supplies. The family would like to express their thanks to Summer Meadows Nursing Home for their many years of Chris’ care.

