Christine Elisabeth Varholak
ORANGE, CT — Christine (Chrissy) Elisabeth Lorenz Varholak, age 50, of Orange, Connecticut, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on May 23, 2022. She was a devoted wife and loving mother of three amazing children; beloved daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, and aunt to her loving family in Texas and Connecticut, and a treasured friend to countless people whose lives she touched throughout her beautiful life’s journey. Chrissy was known for her zeal for life, her strength and determination to meet life’s challenges, her devotion to God, her incredibly positive attitude and her beautiful smile that inspired all who knew her. Chrissy was born in Oceanside, New York, April 12, 1972, the daughter of Elisabeth (Graham) Lorenz and Robert Lorenz, Sr. Her legacy lives on through the lives of her husband of 25 years, Mark Varholak, and their three children, Colton, Anna and Ellery Varholak of Orange, Connecticut; her mother, Elisabeth (Betty) Lorenz of Longview, Texas; her brother Robert (Bob) Lorenz, Jr., his wife, Lori, and their children Olivia and Samuel Lorenz of Longview, Texas; and Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law, Stephen and Judith Varholak of Milford, Connecticut. Chrissy is predeceased by her father Robert Lorenz, Sr. who we take comfort in knowing has been reunited with his baby girl. In 1978, Chrissy’s family moved from New York to Longview, Texas. She attended Longview High School where she made many life-long friends and was known for her spunk and vibrant personality. After graduation, Chrissy set her sights north and attended the Pennsylvania State University, in State College, Pennsylvania. This is where she met Mark, the love of her life. After graduation, the two were married on August 10, 1996, at Orange Congregational Church, Orange, Connecticut. After receiving her degree from Penn State in Advertising, Chrissy later realized her passion for teaching. Chrissy taught students at multiple grade levels but was never happier than when she became a kindergarten teacher at Mary L. Tracy School, in Orange, Connecticut. Her students brought so much joy to her life, and she made an immeasurable positive impact on numerous children and parents throughout her career. In addition to her teaching career, Chrissy was an active member of the Orange Congregational Church where she participated in the Handbell Choir, Christian Service & Outreach Board, Abraham’s Tent, the Cookbook Committee, and the creation of a children’s Chime Choir. In her spare time, Chrissy and her family enjoyed trips to Texas and the beaches of North Carolina, but her true “happy place” was and forever will be the state of New Hampshire where she enjoyed hiking, kayaking, river tubing, snowshoeing, long drives with stops for ice cream, stargazing, shopping in quaint towns, countless trips to Santa’s Village and hunting lupines, foliage, and the Northern Lights! Through these last 10 years, Chrissy found solace and support through unbelievably kind and compassionate medical personnel. Our family extends special gratitude for the friendship and medical attention given to Chrissy throughout her journey. A heartfelt thank you to Chrissy’s Angels at the offices of Dr. Neal Fischbach and Dr. Nicholas Blondin, the amazing team at Grimes Center, her friends at Smilow Radiation Oncology, the hospice nurses who provided amazing care for Chrissy, and countless others who she encountered along the way. A Memorial Service will be held at Orange Congregational Church, Meetinghouse Road, Orange, Connecticut on May 31st, at 2pm. The family respectfully requests that all participants adhere to strict Covid precautions, including the wearing of masks at the memorial service. Committal will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford, Connecticut. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com. Chrissy will forever be known as one who put others before herself and she instilled this in her family by teaching them the importance of kindness, acceptance, faith, and service. Inspired by a member of her local community, Chrissy asked that in lieu of flowers you consider doing a good deed(s) for someone else in Chrissy’s name. What better way to continue her amazing legacy.
