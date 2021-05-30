Christopher Charles Siegley
LONGVIEW — Chris passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Dallas, Texas from COVID Pneumonia .
Chris was born on September 1, 1974 in Dallas, Texas. Chris graduated from Plano East high school in 1993. He attended Stephen F. Austin State University, where graduated with a degree in kinesiology.
Chris worked at Lonestar Truck Group in Tyler where he enjoyed selling big-rig trucks. Chris enjoyed his contributions to the local community through his previous employment at HeartsWay Hospice, Mid-South Machinery and Spring Hill ISD.
Chris was a lover of all sports, but his favorite was definitely baseball. He loved playing baseball in his youth and enjoyed coaching baseball as an adult. As his sons Colby and Cayson were growing up, Chris enjoyed coaching their youth baseball teams. Recently, Chris has been the announcer for the White Oak Roughneck baseball games.
Survivors include his parents Tom and Nancy Siegley of Plano; Sister, Carrie Schroeder and spouse Brian of Plano, Texas. Sons Colby and Cayson of White Oak. Nieces and nephews Caitlyn, Austin, Carlie and Aiden Schroeder of Plano, Texas.
Services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 1:00pm at Mobberly Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Six arrested in operation targeting organized crime in Gregg County
- Longview man arrested on murder charge in Saturday shooting death
- Poultry breeding firm to build facility in Longview Business Park
- Police: Longview man impersonated woman, set up fake dating profile under her name
- One man in custody after fatal shooting in Marshall
- Double distinction: Two local high schools have twins as top graduates
- Longview ISD renames South Ward to honor first Black trustee
- Difficulty in finding new employees challenges Longview businesses
- Official: Three people arrested near Tatum in meth distribution investigation
- Longview police investigate shooting death
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.