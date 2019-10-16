spotlight
Christopher Clark
Christopher Clark
Christopher Rene` Clark ,62, of Midlothian, TX, formally of Longview, TX, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Chris was born on May 17, 1957 in Oceanside, California. Through his childhood he attended Sabine Schools and was a 1975 graduate of Spring Hill High School in Longview, TX. He is proceeded in death by his grandparents, his father, Jerry Clark, his mother, Patricia Marsh Clark, and nephew Colby Goodwin. He is survived by his step mother, Patti Clark of Arlington, TX, daughter, Lindsey Taylor and husband Vince Taylor and grandson Jackson Taylor of Pearland, TX, his sister, Suzanne Clark Gunby and husband Mitch Gunby of Longview, TX, his brother, David Clark of Crowley, TX, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Chris’s easy-going spirit will be missed and remembered by all. Memorial Service pending.
