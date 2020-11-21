Christopher L Little
Christopher L Little
LONGVIEW — Christopher L. Little passed away November 14, 2020 in Tyler. Chris was born November 13, 1968 in Houston and graduated from Sam Houston High School. He was a diesel tech for Bufkin Truck Service in Longview. He was a member of Flint Baptist Church.
Chris is preceded in death by his wife, Lana Pannell Little, his fiance Edythe (Edie) Lewis, and father-in-law, Joe Boultinghouse.
Those left to cherish his memory are mother, Donna (Harold) Weesner, father, Leon (Mary Ann) Little; sister, Leslie Guridroy; daughters, Kaitlyn Little, Elizabeth (Brandon) Sheedy, Emily (Andrew) Coutere; grandsons, Denver and Daylin Sheedy, mother-in-law, Laura Boultinghouse; and brother-in-law, Keith (Donna) Pannell.
A celebration of Chris’ life will be 10:00 am Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton, with a visitation from 2-4 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

