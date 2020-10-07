Christopher Ray Isonhood

He was preceded in death by his Great-Grandfather Donald Lynch; Great-Grandparents Pat and Glee Turner; Great-Grandparents Joe and Dessie Pearl Isonhood; Great-Grandfather J.V. Spencer Seal; Great-Uncle Ronnie Turner; Great-Grandparents Billy and Eleanor Cox.
Survivors include his parents, Jimmy and Christy; his brother, Jakob Isonhood of Gilmer, TX; Grandparents: Lindley and Sheila Isonhood of Friendswood, TX, Jim and June Alvey of White Oak, TX, David and Connie Sellers of Longview, TX, Larry and Debra Xanders of Longview, TX, Wes Whitehorn of Tyler, TX, Alvin and Cathy Seal of Tryon, NC; Great-Grandparents: Phyllis Lynch of Junction, TX, Christine Seal of Edmond, OK; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral service for Chris will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Cody Darby, Bro. Chase Pope, and Mr. Brandon Dodd officiating, interment to follow at Enoch Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday,
October 7, 2020 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Pallbearers are Montana Mikulic, Sterling Martin, Kade Skelton, Kwame Phlegm, Corbin McCarty, and Seth Fuller. Honorary Pallbearers are Jakob Isonhood and Ted Collier.
CHRIS HAD AN ABUNDANT AMOUNT OF FAITH IN GOD. A special thank you to Rachel and Cody Darby for loving Chris and always providing him with continuous Godly guidance.
