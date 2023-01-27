Christopher Shawn Mowles
SAN ANTONIO — Christopher Shawn Mowles passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, January 22nd in San Antonio, Texas.
Shawn was born May 2nd, 1962, in Odessa, Texas. He spent his formative years and was raised in Midland, Texas. He would tell anyone who asked that he was from “The Tall City” and did so with pride. He graduated from Midland High School where he played baseball and engaged in numerous school activities.
After graduating high school, Shawn attended Midland Junior College for one year. He then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where he graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. While at Texas, Shawn was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity. He served as Pledge Trainer and in various other leadership roles. Shawn “Bulldog” Mowles was as legendary a Texas Fiji as any who have roamed the halls of Buen Retiro.
Upon graduation from college, Shawn moved back to Midland and began working at Berg Motor Company as a new and used car salesman. It was at Berg where Shawn was reunited with friend, mentor, and softball coach, Tommy Hawkins. Shawn developed relationships and focused on customer service to a degree that he became one of the top new and used car salesmen in the industry.
In 1995, Shawn took an opportunity to move to Longview, Texas and work with his friend and fraternity brother, David Houston, at what was then Brew Pontiac-Honda. He started in sales management and worked his way to the position of General Manager where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the dealership. Under Shawn’s leadership and guidance, Brew Honda was recognized as one of the top automobile dealerships in the country for customer satisfaction.
In 2012, Shawn went to work for his friend, Will Adamson, at Sabine Pipe, Inc. in Kilgore, Texas. To take advantage of the strong oil and gas environment in West Texas, Shawn was charged with setting up an office for Sabine Pipe in his hometown of Midland. He worked at Sabine Pipe for approximately eight years. He was most recently employed at Platinum Pipe Rentals. Shawn loved being a salesman and providing value for his customers while building lifelong relationships.
One of Shawn’s passions was slow pitch softball. He started playing at an elite level while he was still in high school. He played under coach Tommy Hawkins for such legendary and powerhouse teams as Dickey Box Motor Company, Bud Light, and Coors of Midland. He also coached and played for Brew Pontiac in Longview. Shawn’s teams won championships at the highest levels of state, regional and national competitions and, as a pitcher, Shawn was instrumental in his teams’ success. His talent on the softball field was only surpassed by his ability to verbally barrage his opponents into submission.
Shawn was an able bowler, a frustrated but slowly improving golfer and obsessed with physical fitness. He has run marathons, competed in triathlons and was the founding member of the Shawn Mowles Running Club.
Shawn was a long-standing member and integral part of (what will now be called) The Henderson Hill Bennett Mowles Memorial Fantasy Football League where he, along with his brothers, held the 2020 championship belt. Shawn would drive eight hours to participate in an HHBMFFL draft, golf tournament or league event. But he steadfastly refused to play a golf hole with only a seven iron and a putter!
Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Mowles; and brother, Joe Mowles.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Tammy; his two sons, Tyler and Aslan; Tammy’s children Brady and Channing (Craig) and granddaughter Perry; mother Fannie Delene; brother Mike (Becky); and children Christie (Shawn), Meagan (Terence), and Mike’s grandchildren Michael and Brianna and great grandchildren Jaxon and Texas; brother Scot (Kelly) and his son Andrew (Jordan) and Kelly’s daughter Taylor; and brother Patrick (Mini) and children Jimmy Joe, Curtis and Micah. Shawn is also survived by his two most favorite dogs in the world - Shooter and Chubbs.
Shawn was passionate about many things. He loved beer, beer salt, live music and watching his Texas Rangers just to name a few. But the most intense passion in his life was the love he had for his wife Tammy. They dated for ten years, and this year would have been their tenth wedding anniversary. Shawn lived in Midland and Tammy lived in Boerne/ San Antonio. They commuted to be with each other on a regular basis. Not many couples could make this work. Shawn and Tammy made this work so well their relationship was the envy of many. They were husband, wife, and best friends!
Shawn touched so many lives and created so many wonderful, lasting memories. You would be hard pressed to find someone who had come in contact with Shawn who was not profoundly and positively impacted by him. He was truly one of a kind!
Shawn was extraordinarily generous in all facets of his life. Please consider following his example by making a donation in Shawn’s memory to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin (www.bbbspermianbasin.org), Folds of Honor Foundation (www.foldsofhonor.org), Cibolo Creek Community Church in Fair Oaks or Christ Church Anglican of Midland.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2023
11:00AM
GREEN TREE COUNTRY CLUB
MIDLAND, TEXAS
