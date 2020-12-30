Christy Leigh Dunlap

Although a long battle with cancer anda less than average life span, Christy did not live an average life. She traveled often, laughed inappropriately at every chance(mostly with her children), cooked what she wanted to cook and loved who she wanted to love. She left this world with her children by her side and parents whom supported her throughout her entire fight.
She enjoyed being near a fire with loved ones, listening to music, fishing any lake, entertaining groups and spoiling everyone with interesting and outside of the box gifts.She was a true fighter, fearless and proud.She was a talented pool player, and could decorate any space and keep any plant alive.
She was a master cook in the kitchen. Cajun cuisine, crayfish and boiled shrimp were apart of her food pyramid. Tony’s was always her secret ingredient. She never used a recipe book but could cook anything and everything in excess and on a whim. She threw the best party and gave the gift of creativity to her children that they will indeed pass down to their own.
Everyone always knew where they stood with her. She liked you or she didn’t, it was black or white with very little gray and she didn’t sugar coat her feelings.She was incredibly proud of each of her children and knew their potential for anything they set their minds to.
She had a great partner taking care of her every need through her battle and for this her children will always be thankful.
She will be eternally missed.
Christy is survived by her partner: Stephen Hasler
Parents: Buck and Betty Brunson
Children: Kristen and son-In law Chris Ramsey, Stephen Tyler, Angel and son-in-law Austin Bradshaw, step-children Jaime Kimberlin and Kory Dunlap
Grandchildren: Josie Nobles, Piper Ramsey, Liam & Addison Bradshaw, Austin and Landon Dunaway & McKinley Dunlap.
Siblings: Carmon Jarvis, Colette Elliott, Stephenie McCarrell, Truckie Ruddell & Michael Post
Nieces: Brandy Ward and Rayne Mccarrell
Best friend and father of her children: Karl Tyler
Christy is preceded in death by her father Hiram “Steve” Post and sister Monica Allen.
A private family ‘Celebration of Life’ will be held, in lieu of a service by her wishes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.