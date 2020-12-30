Christy Leigh Dunlap

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

A few showers early then thundershowers this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 70F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.