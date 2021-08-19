Cinder Nell Ojirika Roberson
HAWKINS — Graveside For Cinder Nell Ojirika Roberson,69, of Hawkins will be at 12 O’clock on Saturday at the Beaver Cemetery in Hawkins. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor of Gladewater, in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Roberson was born on January 21, 1952, in Big Sandy, she died on August 6, in Dallas.
NO PUBLIC VIEWING AT THE fAMILY REQUEST
Mrs. Roberson was born on January 21, 1952, in Big Sandy, she died on August 6, in Dallas.
NO PUBLIC VIEWING AT THE fAMILY REQUEST
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.