Cindy Martin

LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration funeral service for Cynthia Martin, will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 15th, 2019 at New Beginnings Baptist Church with Pastor Todd Kaunitz officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, November 14th, 2019 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Cynthia was born on February 24th, 1957 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and died on November 11th, 2019 in Houston, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.

