Clara Catherine Clark
LONGVIEW — Clara Catherine Clark was born in Provo, Arkansas on October 31, 1926 and went to be with her Lord on May, 28th, 2023 at age 96.
She was preceded in death by by her beloved husband, James Clark, Sr., parents Henry and Mattie Pettigrew Pickett, and siblings Edith, Rayburn, Calvin, Marvin, Marie, Houston, Rosie and Dale.
She is survived by her two sons and spouses, Lamar and Patti Clark of Southlake, Ross and Cathy Clark of Santa Fe, NM, and two daughters and spouses Cathy and Dave Thomas of Longview, Lynn and Mark Daniels of Georgetown.
She is also survived grandchildren and spouses Brent Thomas and Karen, Jeff Clark and Lori, Paul Daniels and Taryn, Katie Thurman and Tim, Clay Thomas and Jenilea, Sarah Clawson and Eric, Bella Clark and Axel Clark; 14 great grandchildren, Cindy, Laurel, Rian, London, Landry, Macie, Anna Kate, Drew, Sam, Luke, Addie, Ellie, Caitlynn and Kherington; and a sister, Lillie White.
She was born and raised in Arkansas. Graduated high school in Horatio, Arkansas. She moved to Texas and graduated from Tyler Business College. She moved to Longview in 1948 and worked at Trailmobile and for RG Le Tourneau. She met and then married at first Baptist Church to James Clark, February 19 ,1949. They made their home in Longview and had 4 children. James and Clara were original charter members that started Oakland Heights Baptist Church and was the last remaining charter member attending.
She was a vital contributor to the ministry’s of her church including nursery director for 40 years, choir member, and church and youth camp cook.
After being a stay at home mom, she began her career in Tupperware where she became a top sales manager for over 20 years. She became known to many as “the Tupperware lady”.
She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. In her later years she was the caretaker of her beloved husband James. As his health declined she moved into an assisted living to be near him as he required admission to memory care. Upon James’ death in 2017 she lived her final years Parkview on Hollybrook in both independent and then assisted living facilities. There she loved, made many new friends, and was very active in all of their activities.
Mom loved her Jesus, her family, her church, and her friends. She was a special lady and will be missed by many.
Funeral arrangements have been made at Lakeview Funeral Home. Services will be at Oakland Heights Baptist Church on Thursday, June 1, 2023, visitation starting at 12:30 and services at 2:00.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Heart To Heart Hospice of Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.