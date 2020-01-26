spotlight
Clara Faye Bailey
GLADEWATER — Clara Faye Bailey, 82, walked through the Heavenly gates in the presence of her Savior, Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born in Upshur County, Texas June 4, 1937 to Oscar Elijah and Agnes Crass Hurley. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Zappa officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at McWhorter Funeral Home.
Clara married Jesse Vernon Bailey July 7, 1954 and they recently celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jessie Bailey; daughters, Sheila Caldwell and husband, Joe, Debbie McKinley and husband, Gene, Susie Spears, Sharon Haywood and husband, Ben, Kimberly Jenkins and husband, Bobby; sisters, Betty Todd, Mary Smith, Hazel Wedin and Evelyn Skinner; 19 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son in law, Larry Spears; and her brother, Willie Hurley.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Union Grove Baptist Church for B.E.S.T. Missions, 2107 Sanders St., Gladewater, Texas 75647.
