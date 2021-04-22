Clara M Schimmel
LONGVIEW — Clara M Sanders Schimmel, 83, of Longview, Tx, passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Clara was born on April 18, 1938 to George and Freda Sanders in Sachse, Tx. She graduated from Colbert High School, in Colbert, OK, in 1956.
After graduation, she began her first job at Southwestern Bell as a Telephone operator in downtown Dallas, Tx.
She married Ed Schimmel, going on to have one daughter, Angela Schimmel.
In 1968, they moved to Longview, Tx, where Clara continued to work as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, and later AT&T, before retiring in 1994.
Clara loved gardening and could grow anything. She would grow ferns that were so big, people would stop and knock on the door to ask her for her secrets. She loved being outdoors - near bodies of water, enjoying the sun. She had a keen eye for design and loved to read about all of the current design trends - including them in her home. She was artistic and loved showing it in many different mediums - paint, embroidery, crochet, charcoal, and pencil. She loved having new experiences - trying new restaurants and traveling any chance she could. She had the biggest sense of humor - everyone would remember her as someone who was always laughing, joking, smiling, and singing. She loved animals - especially cats, having many throughout her lifetime. She was a helper, making sure that the people around her had what they needed when she was able to help. She was very sharp and took pride in her job. She loved being around children - raising Angela, and later Alexis. She was the most loving mother and grandmother anyone could ask for.
Clara was predeceased by her parents, George and Freda Sanders of Cartwright, OK, her brother Earl Sanders of Irving, Tx and her former spouse Ed Schimmel of Dallas, Tx. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Schimmel of Longview, Tx, Her granddaughter, Alexis Schimmel of Houston, TX, and her sister, Mary Sanders Hockett of Cartwright, OK.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday April 24, 2021 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A family hour will be from 9-10:00 AM before the service. The family request that everyone who attends please wear a face mask. Her final resting place will be the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Colbert, Oklahoma. The service will be available for viewing live stream on our Facebook page.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
