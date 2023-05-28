Clara Zachary Machin
LONGVIEW — Clara Zachary Machin of Longview, Texas, passed away on May 25, 2023, at the age of 92.
Clara was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on April 25, 1931, to Thomas Edgar Zachary and Maggie Dell Moore, both of Louisiana.
Clara became a world adventurer over the past several decades and brought back with her countless memories, stories and small items of art and memorabilia from her trips. Often traveling with a group, Clara particularly enjoyed her trips to Italy, Russia, and Greece, enjoying the sights and people she met along the way.
Clara was seen for many years as the consummate volunteer, acting on her faith to reach out to others. Whether delivering Meals on Wheels or working at the ROC (Recreation Outreach Center) at First Baptist Church in Longview, she loved meeting and talking with new people. Clara was a long-time active member of her Adult Sunday School Class at First Baptist. Clara graduated with a degree in accounting from Louisiana State University and always cheered for the LSU Tigers. If you wanted a rousing game of cards, you could find Clara to be a formidable opponent. She was artful in her solving of crossword puzzles, the more difficult, the better. Her dictionary memory of puzzle words was astounding, and she passed along her love for puzzles and games to her family. She loved to read, loved history and art and was an enthusiastic armchair Jeopardy contestant.
Clara was, first and foremost, a mother and grandmother (and great GG) who traveled to watch grandchildren and great grandchildren as they competed in gymnastics, soccer, golf, tennis, and a host of other activities. She also enthusiastically hosted her children and their friends over the years, providing a fun, laughter-filled home where any number of youth and teens could be found most every afternoon. Special holidays were filled with a houseful of kids, grandkids, friends, and whomever happened to drop by, Clara always having room for one more for snacks or meals. Clara especially enjoyed her family, and their annual Christmas/Birthday celebration made for a gala treat for the family. She was equally proud of her children Arty Machin of Longview; daughter Patti Garrett (Gary) of Decatur, GA; and son Tommy Machin (Alicia), also of Longview. Her nine grandchildren held a special place in her heart, which was reciprocated, and they are Jeff, Scott, Seth and Payton (Arty); Layne, Bryan and Kyle (Patti); and Taylor and Logan (Tommy). Great-grandchildren include Patricia, Emily, Roland (Jeff and Naomi); Annie, Gracie (Scott); Jtimothy (Seth); Novella (Layne); Reed, Kai, Ani (Bryan and Katy); Lucia, Ezra (Kyle and Melissa); ; Wesley (Taylor and Alex); Anthony (Logan and Adam); and Clara and Ivy (Payton and Graham). Clara will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and generosity by everyone whose lives she touched including numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Longview
Youth programs. Family friends are invited to fellowship and visitation at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Wednesday May 31st, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A private memorial service is planned later for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.