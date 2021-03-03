Clarence “Bill” Morris
ORE CITY — Graveside services for Clarence “Bill” Morris, 73, of Ore City are scheduled for 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Smyrna Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. He passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at his home. Bill was born November 17, 1947 in San Angelo, Texas, to Lorenzo Dow Morris and Woodie Mae Williamson Morris. Bill was a veteran having served in the US Navy. He worked for Deep South Crane and Rigging as a Crane Operator and was a member of the Ore City United Methodist Church. Bill loved fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. Bill is survived by his wife, Aleshia Morris, son, Matthew Morris and wife Misty, daughters; Jennifer Jones and husband Brandon, Misty Weese and husband Luke, Leah Klein and husband Richard, brothers; Wayne Morris and wife Lisa, L.D. Morris and wife Gina, brother in law, Jim, grandchildren; Jase Jones, Avery Jones, Jaxon Jones, Keylan Morris, Addison Morris, Aidan Weese, Karley Klein and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Glenda. The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 3, 3021 from 6PM-8PM, at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana.
Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Beloved Longview restaurateur, 'Mr. G,' dies
- History of decisions on electricity saved Longview from worst of winter storm
- Gov. Abbott ending statewide mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts purchases former bank building, plans move
- Abbott weighs lifting mask mandate
- 'Game changer': Gap Inc. to build $140-million facility in Longview
- Lawsuit against Longview doctor charged with child sex crimes expanded
- O'Rourke donates to One Love Longview for disaster relief
- Longview ISD boosts pay to attract more bus drivers
- Police Beat: Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.