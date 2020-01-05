Clarence J. “Pete” Morgan

Pete moved to Texas in 1957 to start working for Miller Power Saw, in Tyler, TX. Then he worked at Poulan Texas in Tyler, TX. He left to be working at Wesley’s Lawn, and Garden in Longview, TX. From there he worked at Timsco, in Marshall, TX. All of these gave him the experience to start his own loved business: Ace Lawn and Garden, in Longview, TX.
In his free time he enjoyed going to the lake, play the guitar, fly planes, and be with his family.
Pete was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor in 2011. He had four children, Donnie, who died in 2017, survived by his wife Pam, Larry and his wife Alejandra, Rosie and her husband Ron, and Steve and his wife Patty; eight grandkids; ten great-grand kids; and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral home in Longview on Monday, January 06, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 5th at the funeral home.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.