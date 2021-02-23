Clarence W. Bailey
LONGVIEW — Clarence W. Bailey was born September 25, 1933 to Arthur Jerome Bailey Sr. and Lorraine Darden Bailey of Longview, Texas (both deceased). He was a native of Longview, Texas and graduated from Mary C. Womack High School in 1950. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education and biology from Wiley College in Marshall, Texas. He also received a Master’s degree in psychology and counseling from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
His insurance career began in 1967 as a broker, then established Bailey’s Insurance Agency. His career allowed him to qualify several years for the Million Dollar Round Table, National Quality Award, Texas Leaders Round Table and National Sales Achievement Award. He was also given lifetime status for National Western Life’s President’s Council Award which sent his wife and daughter to worldwide trips in countries and places that included Hawaii, Barbados West Indies, Austria, Switzerland, Morocco, Russia, England and many resorts in the USA.
He was involved in civic affairs as well as the business world. He worked as a teacher-coach for Longview Independent School District for seven years; playground director for the city of Des Moines, Iowa; and Academic and Tactical Instructor for the U. S. Air Force. He served as past President of the Longview Independent School Board for 4 terms, served on several committees of the Longview Chamber of Commerce, and the advisory committee for VOE of Longview High School. He served as a former trustee on the board of directors at Good Shepard Hospital for eight years, and a former member of the board of directors of East Texas Area Boy Scouts of America. He was the past president of the Oil Belt Association of Life Underwriters and a lifetime member of the NAACP. He also was a Sheriff Reserve Officer for Gregg County, and finance chairman on the board of directors for Wiley College. He truly enjoyed the softball team his insurance agency sponsored many years, and his vacations & cruises with his family.
Rev. Bailey was an Associate Pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Longview. He enjoyed reading the Bible and had a true passion for helping others, especially financially. He is now absent from the body and present with the Lord as he has joined his wife Mavis L. Bailey of 64 years of marriage on the other side. He was the proud father of Sherry Bailey Smith (husband Pastor Johnny Smith), two granddaughters Tasha Smith Griffin (husband Aaron Griffin and son Taron), and Sherina Smith Boyd (husband Nicholas Boyd and two children Faith and Noah).
Last Respects and Viewing - Wednesday, February 24th at 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Funeral Services - Thursday, February 25th at 1p.m.
Stanmore Funeral Home
There will be a limited number of attendees allowed to attend and all Covid protocols with masking and sanitizing will be required. Services can also be viewed on Facebook Live on Light of the World Faith and Word page at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation of any amount to the Non-Profit Ministry at www.IAGCIAG.com via PayPal or by mail.
