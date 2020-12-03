Clark Allen Wagner

Allen was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1959 and grew up in Amarillo, Texas where his family ran a jewelry business. He learned the trade by working along-side his father at Wagner’s Jewelers and later at their store, Rings Inc. in Denver, Colorado.
Allen later attended Longview High School before receiving his associate’s degree in jewelry repair from Kilgore College. He went on to become a master jeweler and created beautiful one-of-a-kind pieces.
Allen loved art, history, and all things quirky and creative, which is how many would describe him. With a deep belly laugh and a voice that carried, Allen’s presence in any room brought with it warmth, joy, and laughter. He had the gifts of storytelling and of making those he met feel at home. Among the many things he passed along to his children were the love of nature, an appreciation for history, the excitement of a good road trip, and a witty sense of humor. He enters now into his greatest adventure of all?that of eternal life?and he will be missed deeply.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Ruth Wagner, and son Regan Wagner. He is remembered with love by his children Tiffany Cintron and Ryan Wagner, daughter-in-law Sidney Wagner, grandbabies Victory and Viva Cintron, and the mother of his children and best friend, Hope Wagner Fountain.
If you knew Allen, you’ve likely had some great laughs and even better times. The family would love for you to share your memories and celebrate Allen’s life. A service will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Friday, December 4th at 405 Glenhaven Drive in Longview, Texas 75601.
An online memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
