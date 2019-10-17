spotlight
Claude "Buddy" Wright Jr.
Claude “Buddy” Wright Jr.
DIANA — Services for Claude “Buddy” Wright Jr., 74, of Diana will be at 3:00 P.M., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Walnut Creek Baptist Church, with Brother Lance Sims officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Interment will follow at Walnut Creek Cemetery. The family will receive visitors one and a half hours prior to the service at 1:30 P.M. at the church. Buddy passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Buddy was born August 22, 1945 in Fort Worth, TX to Claude Sr. and Ola Bernice (Hasting) Wright. He was retired from Home Depot and loved to fish and hunt. Buddy is survived by his wife of 27 years Louann Wright, son Clint Wright and wife Kerstin, daughters; Tammy Hilts and husband James, Teresa Spencer, Lacy Wright, Tonia Quinn and husband Jeremy, Stacy Breland, brother in laws; Bobby and Shelia Sims, Richard and Renee Sims, Danny and Jeanne Sims, and Pam Sims and 11grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Colleen Benton, brother in laws Larry Sims, Donnie Sims and mother in law Frankie Sims.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.