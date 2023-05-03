Claude Gray Jr.
SKOKIE, IL — Funeral services for country music legend, Claude Gray, Jr., 91 of Skokie, IL, formerly of Henderson, TX, will be Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 A.M, at Lakeview Baptist Church with Sam Newton and Ted White officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in the Oak Hill Community in Rusk County, under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at Lakeview Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.