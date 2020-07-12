Claudia Curd Beaty

Claudia was the daughter of Willie and Ida Lee Curd. She was born in Ragland, Alabama on November 14, 1936. She was a student at Phillips High School in Birmingham, Alabama; graduated from Samford University; and then continued her education in Ft. Worth, Texas at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. There she met her future husband and the love of her life, the Rev. Dewayne Beaty. They married following graduation. As a couple, they served God through His churches in Tennessee and Texas for over forty years.
Claudia was a wonderful teacher and encourager. She considered it great joy to have taught a variety of God’s children in churches, schools, and communities. She loved to teach Sunday School, Bible studies, and participate in Worship. Mrs. Beaty was a jr high History teacher at Pine Tree for 15 years and several of her students advanced to take part in the Texas State History Fair. After retiring from teaching, she assumed the position as Activities Director at Buckner Westminster Place in Longview, Texas.
Claudia is survived by her two children, D’Anna Yastrebov (Anton) and David Beaty (Rosie); daughter-in love, Eliska Padilla (Edgar); sister, Jo Embrey (Chuck); brother, John Curd (Judy); grandchildren, Houston Beaty (Audra), Caroline Beaty, and Sophia Yastrebov; and several nieces and nephews.
Claudia loved celebrations whatever the season and reason, often traveling great distances in the United States and abroad to be together with family and friends. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren. In her devotion to her husband, the Rev. Dewayne Beaty, and their service to five churches, she demonstrated a quiet and encouraging spirit, displaying boldness to share the Love of God with people all over the world. Claudia’s legacy will live on! (John 3:16)
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Ida Curd and husband, Rev. Dewayne Beaty.
The family is deeply grateful to Compass Hospice of Longview, Texas and to Claudia’s personal care assistant of many years, Sherry Jackson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
To celebrate Claudia’s love of books and learning, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Longview’s library fund.
