Claudia Pitner

Claudia was a beautiful spirit. She and her husband Marshall loved to travel, square dance and enjoy the company of those they loved. She would tell you the greatest joy in her life was spending time with her family and friends, who will forever miss her.
Claudia was preceded in death by her mother and father, sister and brother-in-law Lu Jean and Felix Stidham, nephew Don Stidham, brother-in-law Andrew Baker and son-in-law Timothy McDermott.
Claudia leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Marshall Lee Pitner, daughter Janie (Joe) Howard, son Randall (Ramona) Pitner, daughter Theresa (Joe) Hays, sisters LaVone Baker and Diane (Jack) Lacy; grandchildren, Niki (Cliff) Fincher, Kimberly (Nathan) Dodd, Colton (Samantha) Pitner, Amanda (Joe) Hortman and Marshall McDermott; great-grandchildren, Kamrynn, Lilly, Emily, Ryan, Kennedie, Kylee, Luke, Anna, Michael and Brynnleigh and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to express their heart felt gratitude to HeartsWay Hospice of Longview. A special thank you to Sheryl, Corinna and Scott of HeartsWay for the special love and care shown to our mother and family during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to HeartsWay Hospice of Longview, 4351 McCann Rd, Longview Tx 75605 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
There will be a private family graveside for Claudia at Rosewood Park.
