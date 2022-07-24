Claudia Ruth Price
LONGVIEW — Claudia Ruth Price of Longview, Texas, passed away on July 19, 2022. She was born in Dallas, Texas on August 17, 1932. She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Price. A private family service will be held at a later date. To view the full obituary, or to leave condolences please visit www.CammackFamily.com
