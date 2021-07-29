Claudine Forbes Esch
LONGVIEW Funeral services for Claudine Esch will be held at Alpine Church of Christ on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 3:00 pm. A time of visitation and fellowship will be held on the hour prior to the service at the Church. A graveside service will be held at Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery in Colleyville, TX on Saturday at 12:30 pm. Mrs. Esch passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Longview, TX.
Claudine was born on December 31, 1926 in Colleyville TX to parents Harvey and Judie Forbes. She attended Grapevine High School, graduating in 1945, and following business school, gained employment in the Fort Worth area. She married Ramon Esch on July 23, 1948, and they were soon blessed with a growing family. Claudine had a passion for painting, both on canvas and china. She reveled in interior decorating, and entertaining guests at her home.
Claudine was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Forbes, Judie Martin and her step-father Tommy Martin; her husband Ramon Esch, who passed away on November 1, 2007; and her sister Geraldine Forbes. Those left to cherish their memories of Claudine include her children, Eddie Esch and his wife Judy, Dennis Esch and his wife Betty, and Don Esch and his wife Charlotte; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the East Texas Food Bank.
