BAYTOWN — Clay Lynn West (Buzz), 84, of Baytown, Texas, died on January 6, 2020 at Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston, Texas.
Born September 20, 1935 in Austin, Texas, to C.L. and Freda Martin West, Clay grew up in Longview, Texas. He graduated from Longview High School and furthered his education at SMU, where he was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity and graduated with a degree in accounting. He was a partner, with his father, in the accounting firm of West and West. His career included jobs as city manager, port manager, and work with Social Security investigations.
Clay was a proud Son of the Republic of Texas, a member of professional organizations such as the National Association of Public Accountants, and service organizations including the Navy League of the United States and Kiwanis. A life-long car-racing fan (and participant), Clay worked for his hero, Carroll Shelby, as a pit-gofer in Carroll’s early days. He loved water-skiing and was an amateur chef who enjoyed cooking and entertaining. His repertoire of jokes, and the ability to tell them, made him an excellent and in-demand guest. He was a life-long Episcopalian and will be buried with the Last Rites of the Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his only sibling, Janice West Biggerstaff, a nephew, Carr Biggerstaff and a great-nephew, Paden Biggerstaff West.
