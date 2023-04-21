Clayton R Henson
EULESS — Funeral services for Clayton Ray Henson, 32, of Euless, Texas formally of Gilmer, will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the chapel of Croley Funeral Home, with Bro. Ray Thompson, Bro. David Carson and Kyle Mason officiating. Interment will follow at Perryville Cemetery. The family will receive guests Friday, April 21, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Clayton passed away at a Dallas Hospital on Monday, April 17, 2023, after a sudden illness. Clayton was born on August 21, 1990, in Longview, Texas to Kyle Henson and the late Beverly Carson Henson. He was a graduate of Harmony High School and attended Jacksonville Baptist College on a choir scholarship where he pursued his love of music. Clayton could light up a room with his smile and infectious personality. He never met a stranger, always eager to speak and listen, making everyone feel special. He was a very hard worker, loyal and gave the best hugs. Clayton loved his family and friends dearly and spending time with his sidekick, Pearl. The memory of Clayton will live on forever although he will be greatly missed by those who knew him best. Clayton is survived by his parents Kyle and Dawn Henson and brother Collin Henson of Gilmer; grandparents Cloddie and Marian Henson of Gilmer, John and Jo Ann (Carson) Woody of Longview, and Kenneth and Pam Staruska of Gilmer; his faithful sidekick Pearl; and a whole herd of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Beverly, and grandfather Howard Carson, Uncles Todd Trimble, Timothy Carson and Scott Robinson.
