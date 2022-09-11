Clifford A. DeSain
LONGVIEW — Clifford Anthony “Kip” DeSain peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 3rd where he was reunited with his loving wife, Pat, and countless loved ones in heaven. He was 92 years old.
He was born in a farmhouse in the hamlet village of Alloway, New York, on July 29th, 1930. He was the first American born in the family to immigrant parents Frank and Francis (Cucci) DeSain whose families had immigrated from Italy around 1900.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Pat (Spitz), his father Frank, mother Francis, brother Floyd, and sister Helen.
As the oldest of six children, he remembered relocating to a farm in Rushville, NY the day that Pearl Harbor was bombed. It was on that farm where Cliff learned the value of hard work, honesty, and integrity. Those life traits and lessons remained with him throughout his life and career.
Cliff graduated from Middlesex Valley Central School in Rushville, NY in 1948, where he was a baseball and basketball player. He married Patricia Spitz on April 24, 1954, at Middlesex Valley Baptist Church. He continued working and helping his family with the farm until he moved to Longview, Texas, in January of 1963 to attend LeTourneau College where he studied Mechanical Technology. He helped build the domes for LeTourneau Industries while attending college. For many years, he was a long haul driver before becoming fleet manager for Sonoco. Later in his career he worked for Pine Tree School District mechanically maintaining their school bus fleet and eventually retired from PTISD. After retirement, he couldn’t resist going back to work and helped at Spring Hill ISD where he also drove school bus. It was one of his greatest joys connecting with the children and getting hugs from them when out in the community. Many parents through the years sent him cards and school photos for their students. Mr. Cliff was much loved. After that he felt led to work for Welch’s Funeral Home where he became a welcoming friendly face. So many times, he prayed for the families gone and those remaining. He was blessed so many times and was glad he could be of service to so many.
Cliff was an active deacon at Calvary Baptist Church and Mobberly Avenue Baptist Church in Longview, Texas. At Calvary, he and Pat were active with the high school and college kids. They often went to youth camps and Glorietta, NM to be counselors. While at Mobberly, he was committed to the Prayer Room Ministry as a founding member. Cliff also volunteered at youth activities and camps which he truly enjoyed. He was the best example of a Christian father and parent there could be. In the 90’s, he was considered one of the country’s most praying men as reported by U.S. News and World Report Magazine. That was both humbling and an honor for him. He lived as an example to his children and so many by showing unconditional love, kindness, and selflessness. He was a true friend and always there for anyone that needed help. He seldom spoke a discouraging word. He loved his wife, Pat, for 68 years and beyond, after her passing in 2021.
Cliff enjoyed a variety of interests ranging from John Deere tractors to baking the best lemon meringue pies. He spent many years with Citizens on Patrol which garnered him a commendation from the City of Longview PD for most hours volunteered during a year. He and his wife, Pat, spent several years as square dancers. They had such fun with that. Cliff loved country music from the 1950’s - give or take a decade. He could turn on his radio and be happy driving to the music or he could sing off key better than anyone in the house.
Cliff will be greatly missed and remembered lovingly by his family. Daughter Cathy (Joe) Costa of Katy, TX, and granddaughter Chelsea Murphy Davis (Colby )of Hallsville, TX, son Kevin (Nancy), DeSain of O’Fallon, Mo., grandsons Austin DeSain (Catherine), and great-grandaughter Lucy, of St. Louis, Mo., and Josh DeSain ( Chrissy), and great-grandson Theodore Clifford, of Dubai, UAE, and their mother, Karen DeSain of St. Peters, Mo. Brothers Will (Pat)DeSain of Baldwinsville, NY., George (Nancy) DeSain of Cullowhee, NC., and Ralph DeSain of Canandaigua, NY. and many many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Longview, on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Highway 80 Rescue Mission, Calvary Baptist Church, or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, or Prime Care Hospice of Longview, Texas.
