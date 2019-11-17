Clifford L. Payne

Cliff worked as a chemist for Diamond Shamrock for over 40 years. He and JoAnn raised their family in Deer Park, TX and loved serving the Lord and spending time with their many friends at First Baptist Church, Deer Park. He and JoAnn moved to Lewisville, TX in 1989 and then moved back to the Houston area in 1994.
He then moved to Longview in 2003, where he and JoAnn made close friends and enjoyed their time at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview. Clifford was passionate about his God and his family. He prayed for each member of his family often and kept up with what they were doing. He left a legacy that pointed his children, grandchildren and others to Christ. His trips to China and Korea with JoAnn to teach English were some of his fondest memories. Cliff shared Jesus with people he met, even up until the moment that his body gave out. People were encouraged when they spent time with Clifford. He now is at home with his Savior in Heaven. Hallelujah!
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife JoAnn Payne; son Joe Payne and daughter-in-law Susan Payne of League City; daughter Robin Fortner and son-in-law Mitch Fortner of Longview; grandchildren Olivia Payne, Megan Fortner Hooton, Mallory Fortner Hastings, Madie Fortner and Max Fortner. Also included are his siblings Mary McKaig, Martha Liverman and sister-in-law Patricia Stiles.
A Celebration of His Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with Dr. Gregg Zackary officiating. A family gathering for burial will follow at Rosewood Park. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Baptist Men/Disaster Ministry and the Highway 80 Rescue Mission.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
