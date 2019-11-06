Clifford William Sherlock

Mr. Sherlock passed away in Tyler on Monday, November 4, 2019. Clifford was born on January 8, 1927 in Moran, MI to the late Brick and Pearl Sherlock and married Maurice Martin on January 9, 1947, she preceded him in death on March 8, 2015. Mr. Sherlock was also a proud Army Veteran. He owned and operated Chamberlain Butane in Gladewater since 1967, after retiring in 1991, Clifford and Maurice resided in Hawkins, Texas. Mr. Sherlock also attended the Church of Nazarene in Gladewater.
Mr. Sherlock is survived by sons, Wesley Sherlock of Tyler, Donald Sherlock of Big Sandy and their wives and children; grandchildren, John and Karen Finney of Gilmer, Niki and Cliff Fincher of Longview, Nathan and Kim Dodd of Gilmer, Wes ,Chaes and Wade Pate, and Misty Graves of Hallsville; and great grandchildren, Laken Finney, Jarrett Finney, Cullen Finney, Kamrynn Stinson, Lilly Fincher, Kennedie Dodd, Kylee Dodd, Logan Graves, Levi Graves, Ryan Fincher, and Emily Fincher; son-in-law, Ricky Prior and his wife, Lynda of Longview. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maurice Sherlock; daughter, Linda Prior; grandson, Carl Prior; brothers, Grover, Orville, Everett, and Wayne; and sisters, Neva, Teresa, Edith, and Inis all of Michigan.
