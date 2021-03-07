Clifton Hays Graham
LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life for Clifton Hays Graham, 88, of Longview will be 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Reverend Jimmy Cantey officiating. Mr. Graham passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Thursday, March 4, 2021.
A lifetime resident of the Longview - Spring Hill area, Mr. Graham was born January 19, 1933 in Chalk Hill to Joseph Meredith and Alice Hays Graham. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired as a Shift Supervisor after 35 years of faithful service in the Oxo Aldehyde Dept. at Texas Eastman. But his true love was to always be a Cattle Rancher. Hays was a good and faithful servant serving as a Ruling Elder at Elmira Chapel and working with the Youth. He loved his time with his wife, Lonnie of 62 years, and family. After their retirement they were able to spend many happy years traveling and shared wonderful memories with old and new friends.
Mr. Graham was preceded in death by his parents; and his five brothers, Clyde, Leo, Wayne, Billy and Glen. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lisa Castleberry and husband James; his son, Cliff Graham and partner, Joseph Garcia. A sister-in-law, Helen Graham; two grandchildren, Amanda Harrison and husband Josh; Austin Castleberry and wife Alicia; two great grandchildren Oaklie Harrison and Oliver Castleberry; and numerous much-loved nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3505 Elmira Drive, Longview, Texas 75605.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Elmira Chapel.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Neiman Marcus finds buyer for Longview distribution center
- Beloved Longview restaurateur, 'Mr. G,' dies
- Longview woman gets 30-year prison sentence in death of 1-year-old girl
- Gov. Abbott ending statewide mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses
- Longview, Gregg County officials say after mandate ends, masks 'up to each individual'
- History of decisions on electricity saved Longview from worst of winter storm
- Motorcyclist dies, passenger injured in wreck between Longview, Kilgore
- Hallsville ISD to remove mask mandate starting March 22
- Longview man gets 20-year federal prison sentence for child porn
- Longview Museum of Fine Arts purchases former bank building, plans move
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.