Clifton Leon Penuel

Clifton was raised in Seminole, Okla; graduated from Seminole High School in 1946, and entered the Navy upon graduation. He served as an electrician aboard the USS Iowa and completed a two year length of duty. He worked as a junior foreman in Saudi with ARAMCO, before returning to Oklahoma to attend Oklahoma University, where he graduated with a BA in Business.
He and Kathryn Spears married in Aug of 1952. He held various sales jobs in the steel cable industry, which took the family from Arkansas, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Texas. He was a talented carpenter, and enjoyed keeping a beautiful lawn well into his 80s. He had an intense interest in history, archeology, ‘old west’, and genealogy. He was a good husband and father, worked hard, and provided well for his family. He and Kathryn were long-time members of Greggton First Baptist Church in Longview, and supporters of Highway 80 Mission.
Clifton is survived by his wife Kathryn Joyce (Spears) Penuel, daughter Cindy Penuel Grove and husband Mark Grove; three grandsons and six great-grandchildren; son Paul William Penuel and wife Tina Penuel. He was preceded by his parents Katie (Powell) and Melford Penuel.
Much appreciation goes out to Heart to Heart Hospice of Longview, for their kind and meaningful care of our father in his last days at home.
