Cline Joseph Toups
LONGVIEW — On September 5, 2019, Cline Joseph Toups, husband and father to four children, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87. Cline was born in Reserve, Louisiana on March 11, 1932 to Elma and Miller Toups. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict during which he was awarded a Purple Heart and Korean Service Medal with Five Service Stars. He married Mattie Ruth Bond of Gatesville, Texas on April 25, 1952. Together, they raised four children: Duane, Wayde, Vicki and Doug. Cline worked for Continental Can Company in New Orleans, LA, Pascagoula, MS and retired from the Longview, TX plant.
Cline loved coaching/watching football. He scheduled his shift changes to make sure he was available to coach youth league football in New Orleans, LA, Ocean Springs, MS and Longview, TX. On Friday nights, he would be at the Pine Tree High School football games, on Saturdays, he could be found watching LSU games and on Sundays, cheering for his beloved Saints.
Cline was proceeded in death by his father, Miller and his mother, Elma; his three brothers and one sister, and his son, Duane. He is survived by his wife, Mattie, three children and spouses: Wayde and Katherine Toups, Vicki and Kat Toups, Doug and Desiree Toups and sister, Sandra Perilloux. He was blessed with 12 grand children and many great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral home in Longview on Sunday, September 8 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Funeral will be celebrated on Monday, September 9 at 11:00 am at Radar Funeral Home, followed by burial at White Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HeartsWay Hospice or Longview Dream Center.
