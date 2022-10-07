Clovis OJ Britton
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mr. O.J. Britton, 95, of Carthage, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Freddy Mason officiating. Burial and Masonic Rites will follow in the County Line Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday night at Hawthorn Funeral Home.
Mr. Clovis O.J. Britton was born on Sunday, September 11, 1927, in the Dotson Community of Panola County, Texas. He passed this life on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his Carthage, Texas home. O.J. was one of four children born to the marriage of Relous Mose and Bernice Dillard Britton. He was raised and schooled in Carthage graduating with the Bulldog class of 1945. He obtained his bachelor’s in mathematics and a minor in physics at Stephen F. Austin State University in 1951. Mr. Britton served his country through the U. S. Navy. O.J. married his love Nelda Janice Tinkle on Friday, May 26, 1950, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage and four children before she preceded him in death in 2014.
Mr. Britton worked in seismology as a geo-physicist. He traveled extensively in his career across the globe setting up seismology labs worldwide. Much of his career was in Albuquerque, New Mexico where he began the Roadrunner Little League still active today and a building named after him for his service to the league. O.J. was an active member of the Carthage Masonic Lodge A.M.& F.M. and the Carthage Noon Lions Club. Both organizations awarded him accolades in longevity of membership, dedication, and service awards. He was a longtime member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bill Britton and Ray Drost, sister, Leona Britton Entwistle and son in law, Les Wood.
Mr. Britton is survived by his children, Tony Britton and wife Donna of Longview, Donna Wood of Beckville, Clay Britton of Carthage, and Stacey Britton of Carthage; brother, Joe Dean Britton of New Boston; granddaughter, Nicole Wood; great grandchildren, Deven Hardie, Ashton Raabe, Dalton Pierce, Slayton Pierce, Ethan Kelley, Martin Kelley, Alena Pierce, and Willow Pierce; numerous great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
