CMSgt. Larry E. Parks
WHITE OAK — CMSgt. Larry E. Parks, 81, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at his home in White Oak. Larry was born January 19, 1939 in Iola, Kansas to Edwin M. Parks and Esther L. Kerr Parks. Larry served 22 years, ten months, and three days in the United States Air Force and then went on to work in Civil Service for another 20 years. On August 22, 1964, Larry married the love of his life, Jo Ann Stephens and took on her three children ages seven, nine, and 11 raising them as his own. “Grandpa” as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren, loved him dearly and he loved them with all his heart. He was always inviting them over (of course not checking with Grandma first!) telling them their door was always open. He would always tell them “Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do” and “Be careful out there”. Larry would do anything for his family and was very involved in their activities. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Haskell and Lula Stephens. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jo Ann Parks; children, Danny Greer and his wife, Pam, Michelle Nead, and Brenda Cook and her husband, David; grandchildren, Denay, Dylan, Kyle, Derek, Justin, Josh, Ashley, Misti, Nathan, Devin, Marille, and Keylan; 26 great grandchildren; five great -great grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends who loved him tremendously. In Larry’s own words he wrote, “Don’t cry for me, it’s been a ball.” A visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Lakeview Funeral Home. A Celebration of Larry’s Life will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 at White Oak Baptist Church, 117 S. White Oak Rd., White Oak, TX 75693 with Bro. Michael Heim and Bro. George Rogers officiating. Graveside service will follow with Military honors at Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview-area men at Capitol riot arrested, held on federal detainers
- Man on death row for 2008 murder of child in Rusk County granted stay of execution
- Two people, including Longview man, die in crash near Henderson
- Gregg County providers won't receive COVID-19 vaccines this week; hospitalization rate above 15% for 33rd day
- Vacant Longview ISD board seat draws two candidates
- City of Marshall closes restaurant during illness investigation
- Sheriff: Rusk County deputy booked on assault charge after complaint
- Fourth lawsuit against Longview doctor claims he sought 'vulnerable' child patients
- Former Marshall ISD superintendent faces felony theft charges
- 'Hope on the horizon': East Texans get COVID-19 vaccine at clinic in Longview
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.