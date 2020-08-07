Coach Dickey Meeks
Coach Dickey Meeks
LONGVIEW — Coach Dickey Meeks was born on December 29, 1953 in Orange, TX to Joe and Laverne Meeks. He passed away on August 3, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, August 8, at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview. The family will receive friends from 1-2 prior to the service. There will also be a webcast of the service for people wishing to view online, online guestbook and more obituary deatails available at www.raderfh.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.