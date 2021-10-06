Cody W. Hawkins
LONGVIEW — A funeral mass for Cody Wayne Hawkins, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 9th, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church where Reverend Daniel P. Dower, STL will officiate.Cody was born on January 22, 1975 in Denver, Colorado and died on September 28, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
