Col. Jesse “Jess” Fulfer
DAINGERFIELD — Funeral services for Col. Jesse “Jess” Fulfer, 85, of Daingerfield will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church of Daingerfield with Bro. Scott Darby and Officer A.D. Mack officiating. Interment services will be held at 1 PM Thursday, July 14, 2022 at DFW National Cemetery in Arlington, TX under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard funeral home of Daingerfield. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Fulfer was born on October 23, 1936 in Alanreed, TX to Jesse and Juanita Fulfer. He passed away peacefully on Friday, July 8, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Fulfer proudly served our country with the United States ARMY 1st Calvary Division for before retiring as a Col. and with 35 years of service. He earned two Master’s Degrees at both Brook ARMY Medical Center at Ft. Sam Houston and the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Daingerfield and more recently a member of the First Baptist Church of Cason. He loved old cars especially his 1955 Mercury Montclair, fishing and enjoyed anything military. Mr. Fulfer was an avid supporter of several great organizations and foundations including Children’s St. Jude Hospital, Boys Ranch, Father Flanagan’s Children’s House, Toys for Tots and Wounded Warrior. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Mr. Fulfer was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Peggy. He is survived by his wife, Ann Fulfer of Daingerfield; children, Elaine Gately and Kadell of Greenville, Janet Dougherty and Mike of Lewisville, Denise Koleszar and Tim of Kaufman, Kent and Theresa Fulfer of Colwich, KS; step-children, Andy and Lisa Ingram of Hughes Springs, Paul and Denise Ingram of Lone Star, Renee and Gary Zwiernick of Avoca, MI; 6 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and sister, Winema Adams of Plainview. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
