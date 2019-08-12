spotlight
Col. William C. Mackey, Jr., USA Ret.
LONGVIEW — Colonel William C. Mackey, Jr., USA Retired, 87, husband of Mary Katharine Mackey, passed away Friday,August 9, 2019. Bill was born May 29, 1932 in Longview, Texas, the son of the late William C. Mackey and Mary Hamby. Bill graduated from Judson High School and Texas A&M University. Bill became a real estate appraiser in 1986 and taught ROTC for several years at Longview High School. He was most proud, yet never boasted, of his military career. He had a 26-year career in the United States Army. He had several tours in Korea, two tours in Germany, served in Vietnam and at the Pentagon. He received the Legion of Merit, the highest non-combat award given. He loved the land and being out in it running, biking, on his motorcycle and orienteering. He was a natural leader who lead the only way that matters, by example. Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Katharine of Longview, Texas, son Bill Mackey and his wife Lisa of Red River, New Mexico, his daughter Sheryl Antley and her husband Ricky of Farmerville, Louisiana, and his daughter Tamara Goldrick and her husband Jim of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Bill is also survived by his stepchildren John Welch and his wife Paula of Conroe, Texas, Cindy Wieghard and her husband Mark of Denver, Colorado and Lisa Sloan and her husband Bill of Onley, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife Joan Mackey of Longview, Texas. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13th from 4-6 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, August 14th at 10 am at Alpine Cemetery and a memorial service at 11 am at Alpine Presbyterian Church on August 14.
