Colette Sue Bower Denfeld
LONGVIEW — Blessed are they who make it known
That I’m loved, respected and not alone
Blessed are they who ease the days
On my journey home, in loving ways”
Colette Sue Bower Denfeld was born April 13th, 1944 at Scott Air Force Base, in Illinois, and died August 1st, 2023 in Longview, Texas, at age 79 surrounded by loved ones. Colette attended Mount Holly High School in New Jersey.
Following her school, Colette started work at a New Jersey real estate company where she met her love, Ron Denfeld. A two-month dating period turned into a lifelong companionship when the couple married in February 1966. They experienced life together, moving wherever the Army called for them to be. Their journey brought them three children, making Colette a devoted mother. As a military wife, she spent her time teaching Officers wives proper etiquette—leading each into a successful Army Wife role.
Colette was an avid reader, quilter and church goer. When the couple settled down in Longview, Texas, in 1986, Colette found a home in Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, where she became Administrator for the church’s Sunday School until just a few years ago. Along with this, she was an esteemed member of The Ladies Guild where she held positions as President, Treasurer, Secretary, East Texas Catholic Counseling Services, Catholic Daughters and Our Lady Rosary Makers. Colette was a silent giver who dedicated frequent time to hand-stitching quilts, praying over every stitch. These quilts were made alongside her chosen sisters, who often referred to themselves as “The Needle Nuts.”
She was an honorable member of her community and was deeply loved by her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald G. Denfeld, parents, Dorthy K. Waltz and Martin Joseph Bower, and sister, Janice Gayle Grimes. Survived by brothers, Bobby Bower, Harald Bower and Andrew Bower. Children Jan-Michael Denfeld of Stockton, Wisconsin, Terese and Steve Seiter of Harrogate, England, Steve and Tammy Denfeld of White Oak, Texas, and Shawn and Rhonda Denfeld of Hallsville, Texas. Grandchildren Hapie and Ray Nunez, Marybeth and Ryan Jacobs, Laura and Conner Russell, Catie Denfeld, Austin Denfeld, Stephanie Seiter, Valorie Crespin, Ian and Alizé Denfeld, Rose Denfeld, Braden Denfeld, Brittany and Stephen Garrett, Kassie and Austin Aiken. Great-grandchildren Bryan, Sabrina, and Emmitt Nunez, Emma and Sophie Jacobs, Cayden Denfeld, Hunter, Addison, and Kolt Aiken, and beloved nephew Chris and Carol Wellman.
Viewing will be held Tuesday August 8th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Wednesday August 9th at 11 a.m. with a rosary taking place at 10:30 a.m. Flower arrangements can be sent to Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas or donations to AdopTexas, a non-profit adoption agency in Bellaire, Texas
