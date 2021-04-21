Colin Brady Edge
GILMER — Our perfect little angel, Colin Brady Edge, the beloved baby boy of Micah and Josie Edge, of Gilmer, TX, was held in his mother’s womb for 7 1/2 months until Jesus called him home on April 8, 2021 at 9:00AM. Colin weighed 3 lbs., 1 ounce and he was 16 1/2 inches long. He was a huge blessing to his family as they waited for his birth with joyful expectation, and he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his big brother Corbin Pullen, maternal Grandparents; Melinda West, Dewayne and Channary Pullen and paternal Grandparents; Tom Edge and Pam Edge. Maternal Great-Grandparent Dilia Chambers, and paternal Great-grandparents Melvin and Ora Lee Small. Aunts and Uncles; Merritt and Lindsey Edge, Brady and Amanda Pullen and Wesley Pullen. Cousins; Aubree Edge, Brendon, Kayla, Laney, and Brody Pullen, Emma and Everlee. Also, many more relatives and friends who loved Colin very much.
Colin was preceded in death by, Great-Grandparents, Carl chambers, Bonnie Chambers, Bill and Hazel Pullen, Jack Edge and Marlene Andrews. Many Great-Great-Grandparents and Great Aunts and Uncles. We know they will be waiting in Heaven for Colin greeting him while he is in the arms of Jesus.
The graveside service will be held April 23, 2021 at 3:00pm at Rock Springs Cemetery in Gladewater, Tx. Messages of sympathy and support as well as flowers may be sent to the family at www.raderfh.com or sent to Rader Funeral Home, Longview.
