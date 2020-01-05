spotlight
Colleen (Dague) Jossy Vines
WICHITA — Colleen Jossy Vines passed away on December 21, 2019 at age 91.
Colleen spent most of her adult life as a dedicated homemaker. She also had worked as a hospital dietitian aide and as an employee of the ViewMaster Company. Colleen had a captivating presence and a quick witted sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Val Dague; sister Betty Parrish; husbands James Jossy and William Vines; son Jackie Jossy; stepson Henry Jossy; and beloved canine Bonnie.
Collen is survived by son Gerald Jossy; step-children Dolores Charles, Amy/Leslie (Carl) Newman, Cathy Skidmore; and many loved children of those mentioned. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society, St. Jude Hospital and/or Interem Health Care and Hospice.
