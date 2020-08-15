Colleen Ford

She was employed at East TX Bank and Trust in Longview for 30 years. Later, Colleen was happiest taking care of her home and family. Her hobbies included sewing and playing the piano, guitar, and harmonica. Her family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Magnolia Place and Marshall Homecare and Hospice.
Surviving Colleen are her step-daughter, Kim Mabry of Longview, TX.; granddaughters, Crystal Boyett (Todd) of Longview, TX., Christie Modisette (Greg) of White Oak, TX., and Angie Beard (Brandon) of Longview, TX.; grandsons, Brent Mickelboro of Longview, TX., Stephen Gumby of White Oak, TX., Tommy Hooten and William Hooten; great-grandsons, Colby Michelboro, Logan Peters, and Trenton Boyett all of Longview, TX.; great-granddaughters Kayla Boyett of Longview, TX., and Carlie Modisette of White Oak, TX.; brother-in-laws, Victor Ford (Judy) of Linden, TX, and Bubba Ford (Rosalind) of Marshall, TX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Butch Ford; daughters, Carol Gumby and Martha Gumby; grandson, Marcus Gumby; son-in-law, Bill Mabry.
Colleen will be laid to rest at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, Texas next to her beloved husband, Butch.
