Colton Oney
LONGVIEW — A graveside service for Colton Oney, 22, of Longview, Texas, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021 at Yates Cemetery in Scottsville, Texas. A time for visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home.
He was born on October 18, 1999 in Longview, Texas to Trey and Candi Oney. He was a graduate of Hallsville High School and currently a Senior at LeTourneau University and worked at UPS part time while attending college. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was an avid baseball player and was helping coach little league baseball.
He is survived by his parents, Trey and Candi Oney; grandparents, Jack and Darlene Neely of Marshall, Truman and Kim Oney of Scottsville, and Mary and W.C. Deason of Marshall; great grandparents, Truman, Sr. and Johnnie Oney of Marshall; great grandfather, Don Weber of Roanoke; one sister, Skylar and Cody Sowell of Bivins and niece Elena Sowell of Bivins.
Serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Neal, Kolten Roberson, Cody Sowell, Jackie Colvin, Gregg Cole and Bryson Broyles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.